Jennifer Aniston ‘warned' Courteney Cox's daughter Coco of probable ‘troubles'

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox's daughter Coco are close and talk about 'everything'

Jennifer Aniston loves her old friend Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette “like a daughter.”

According to a source, “Jennifer takes her role as Coco’s godmother very seriously. She loves her like a daughter.”

Coco, whom Courteney shares with her ex-husband David Arquette, also receives advice from her aunt.

“Jennifer has had a lot of long talks with Coco about pretty much everything. She’s pushed herself to be the best possible example to Coco while also warning her about the troubles she can get herself into as the daughter of two very famous parents,” the tipster said.

The Scream actress is also happy with her daughter’s relationship with the Murder Mystery star. “She wouldn’t have it any other way,” said the tipster.

The duo, who starred together in the hit sitcom Friends, have been best-friends ever since. They mourned co-star Matthew Perry’s death last year.

Jennifer also gave a heartwarming speech in honor of her friend during her Walk of Fame ceremony in 2023.

"We're very honored to be here today to speak on your behalf as your co-workers, your friends, your family, your sisters. To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney and she is responsible for all of that."

"[Courteney] instilled into all of us, into our DNA, to support each other and to love one another, and that actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another," she continued of her cherished co-star and friend.

"Those wise, wise words have stayed with me – I learned them as a young 20-something-year-old actor and that really set me on my path as a young woman and being able to create relationships that I cherish to this very day," Jennifer said of Courteney.