Tate McRae reflects on SNL performance: 'It's so crazy'

Tate McRae opened up about her November performance on the 'Saturday Night Live'

Photo: Tate McRae reflects on SNL performance: 'It's so crazy'

Tate McRae reportedly manifested performing her songs at the Saturday Night Live.

For those unversed, Tate is a Canadian singer who rose to fame after her song Greedy went social media viral.

The songstress recently had an interview with Elle and weighed in on SNL gig, where she debuted her two super hit songs, Greedy and Grave.

She said, "It's so crazy, because the month before I had written down in my journal, I'm going to perform Greedy on SNL."

"It was before Greedy had gotten released. It was really wild. Getting there, I was still processing that they had asked me," Tate also mentioned.

Reflecting on the experience, she branded it as "the best day of (her) life."

Tate also added about her November performance on the long-running sketch show's musical guest, "I think I was just trying to take it all in.”

She explained, “And take in every single inch in detail of the room," noting, “I feel like that is every artist's biggest dream in their career, to experience that. It just felt very magical," after which she moved on to another topic.