Chris Hemsworth weighs every word he says about Thor in 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Chris Hemsworth hesitates talking about 'Avengers: Doomsday'

February 15, 2026

Chris Hemsworth is making sure he doesn’t break the confidentiality contract with Marvel as he gets questioned about Avengers: Doomsday.

In a recent chat, the 42-year-old was asked what fans can expect from Thor after Marvel showed a serious version of the “God of Thunder” in a teaser.

While speaking at The View, The Extraction actor opened, “Yeah you get a taste from it here that it has a different tone the I guess what Love and thunder was.”

He further revealed that he really likes one thing about his time in MCU that they bring in changes in the tone of the character.

“Some people find it a bit disruptive, but for own artistic journey and adventure; it’s been a great blessing to be able to do that.”

While remaining tight-lipped, Hemsworth said, “In this film, you see from the trailer that he’s asking for help from his father upstairs”, he jokingly added, “there’s a lot of pressure and I can’t say much at all”, laughs.

Chris continued, “Every word I’m saying I’m like that’s too many”, out of fear that Kevin Feige might call him on the other hand to say “stop, stop, stop.”

Avengers: Doomsday, directed by Russo brothers, is all set to reunite him with Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Tom Hiddleston and Sebastian Stan.

The much-awaited film of 2026 is set to release in theatres globally on December 18. 

