Popular rapper reacts to song collaboration with Jill Scott: 'lose my mind'

Popular rapper reacts to song collaboration with Jill Scott on new album

Popular American rapper J.I.D., whose real name is Destin Choice Route, is super excited to get featured on Jill Scott’s latest album.

Shortly after Scott, 53, released her sixth studio album, titled To Whom This May Concern, on February 13, the 35-year-old musician took to his Instagram Stories to express his excitement over their collaboration.

Out of the three-time Grammy winner's 19-track project, the duo made one song together, named To B Honest.

“Nahhhhh hold the f— up!!!! Ms.Jilly&J.I.D I'm fina lose my mind!!!” the Atlanta-born and raised artist wrote over a screenshot of the lyrics. “She is my whole heart!!!!@missjillscott.”

“Lemme be [red heart, crown and strong emoji],” he added.

Although JID is not yet a mainstream household name, he is highly popular within the hip-hop community, widely recognised as a top-tier lyricist and one of the best of his generation.

Interestingly, To Whom It May Concern marked Scott’s return to the music scene as it is her first full length project in more than a decade.

The R&B star gave long-suffering fans the news they’d been waiting for, the announcement of new music, by way of a social post on January 2.

To Whom It May Concern tracklist

Dope Shit (feat. Maha Adachi Earth)

Be Great (feat. Trombone Shorty)

Beautiful People

Offdaback

Norf Side (feat. Tierra Whack)

Disclaimer

Pay U on Tuesday

Pressha

BPOTY (feat. Too $hort)

Me 4

The Math

A Universe

Liftin' Me Up

Ode to Nikki (feat. Ab-Soul)

Don't Play

To B Honest

Right Here Right Now

Àṣẹ

Sincerely Do