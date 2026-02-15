Richard Young recalls rare encounter with Amy Winehouse on historic night

 
February 15, 2026

Richard Young looked back fondly on the time he captured Amy Winehouse during a historic night.

The celebrity photographer recounted being invited to photograph the singer on the night she won her first Grammy Awards, as she was unable to attend the ceremony in the US.

He remembered being en route to a hotel when Universal Music’s PR team called, asking him to come to Riverside Studios in Hammersmith.

“We’ve got this thing going on... Amy’s here. There’s a possibility she might get one or two awards. We would love you to come down and photograph it,” Young recalled.

During his appearance on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs, the photography maestro also shared that Winehouse’s mother, Janis, offered him a bagel during the evening, prompting a playful interjection from the British singer-songwriter and musician.

“He’s fat enough as it is, he can’t have another bagel,” the man, who is known for capturing legends, remembered.

He described the atmosphere as vibrant, culminating in Winehouse winning five Grammys.

Young captured an “incredible photograph” of the iconic musician cuddling her emotional mother on stage, a moment he described as “just so beautiful.”

Additionally, Young is best known for photographing icons such as Princess Diana, American actress Elizabeth Taylor, Mick Jagger and more known personalities.

