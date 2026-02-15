Dua Lipa rings in fiance Callum Turner’s birthday with touching tribute

Dua Lipa has shared a closer look at her romance with Callum Turner on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The couple, who confirmed their engagement last June, made their latest appearance at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival earlier today.

Shortly after they were spotted at the red carpet premiere of Callum’s film Rosebush Pruning at Berlinale, Dua took to her social media and shared multiple loved up snaps with her fiancé.

“Happy Birthday to my always and forever,” read her caption for the post.

Dua addressed the engagement buzz around her relationship with the Fantastic Beasts actor in a June 2025 interview with British Vogue.

“Yeah, we’re engaged,” she said. “It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling."

The rumours initially surged when the Levitating singer was spotted with a special ring on her engagement finger in a Christmas post back in 2024.

She also acknowledged the ring in her interview, saying, “It’s so me. It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well.”

Despite being together since January 2024, when they were first linked together, a specific wedding schedule for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner has not yet been confirmed.