Apple Martin makes rare admission about beauty secret after 'crazy' rumours

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s daughter Apple Martin faced the speculations surrounding her cosmetic procedures head-on, as she revealed what alterations she has had to her face.

The 21-year-old rising star shared her beauty routine in a new video, which she described as “Stressed Out College Student” regimen and addressed rumours about her “crazy” lip fillers.

Martin began, “Time to come clean — I got lip filler one time. I just thought it was too big, but everyone seems to think I have crazy lip filler,” in the video for Vogue.

She debunked the rumours, saying, “I just pout my lips a lot and I put on a lot of lip filler.”

Martin might have gotten the fillers done but her approach to beauty is not too far from her mom’s who vows to stay natural and let her skin age with time.

Elsewhere in the video, the aspiring musician told viewers that it is important to embrace what one is born with, rather than trying to overcorrect it artificially.

In a 2024 interview, the Shakespeare in Love star, 53, shared that she is “not the type to look in the mirror and study my looks.”

Paltrow continued, “I know it’s a cliche, but I really do subscribe to the ‘age gracefully’ thing,” she said at the time. “You can fight it to a degree, but I accept the beauty of being a grown woman and the wisdom that comes with it. There’s nothing fun about benign at that young age where you don’t know yourself and you’re struggling so much to accept yourself.”