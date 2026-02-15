Cruz Beckham pokes fun at 'nepo baby' allegations with new move

 
February 15, 2026

Cruz Beckham's recent success in the music industry sparked 'nepo baby' allegations but he showed that he is in on the joke.

The 20-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham, released a new single, For You Love, on Valentine's Day and it received mixed reviews, with some critics claiming the only reason for his success is his famous parents.

In the wake of such comments, Cruz, shared a response on Instagram on Sunday, February 15.

The aspiring singer made a short video with his band, where they were told they could get a "sponsor" if he called his "daddy."

However, Cruz immediately shuts the proposal down, saying, "Do you think we are sellouts? We would never do that."

The Breakers frontman captioned the post with a winking emoji, and fans flocked to the comments section, laughing along with the singer. 

Other than the social media users laughing on the joke, several comments were also about pleading with Victoria's son to collaborate with his mom, and her former band Spice Girls and combine the magic together. 

This comes at a time when Cruz's fans are excited beyond measure, as the singer is gearing up to kick off his tour on February 25 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

