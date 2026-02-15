 
Holly Ramsay, Adam Peaty celebrate first Valentine's Day as newlyweds

Adam was seen holding Holly in his arms as she wrapped her hands around his neck

Geo News Digital Desk
February 15, 2026

This comes after Holly and Adam shared beautiful memories of their honeymoon in Singapore
Holly Ramsay is head over heels for husband Adam Peaty as she shared a sweet tribute to mark first Valentine's Day together as a married couple.

The Influencer Holly, 26, who is the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, 59, shared a photo of the pair posing for an intimate photoshoot.

In the picture, Adam was seen holding Holly in his arms as she wrapped her hands around his neck.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: 'Our first Valentine’s Day as husband & wife!! @adamramsaypeaty my forever valentine.'

Adam shared a photo of the couple at their wedding and wrote: 'Happy Valentine’s Day @hollyramsaypeaty What a month it’s been together on our honeymoon and such an incredible way to end it in Singapore. So many incredible moments that I’ll cherish forever.'

Meanwhile, Gordon shared his own Valentine's Day post for his wife Tana and daughters Holly and Tilly, 24.

He shared photos of each of them, including one dancing with Holly at her wedding.

The celebrity chef wrote: 'Happy Valentine’s Day to my amazing Ramsay ladies !@tanaramsay @tillyramsay @hollyramsaypeaty you keep me in my place (some times) ! Love you xxx.' 

This comes after Holly and Adam shared beautiful memories of their honeymoon in Singapore on Friday.

