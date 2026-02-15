Nicolas Cage bold statement about Marvel in viral video

Nicolas Cage old video goes viral following the release of 'Spider-Noir' teaser

Nicolas Cage has been making headlines nowadays after the first look of his new TV series Spider-Noir has been released.

The 62-year-old is all set to star in the crime thriller show developed by Oren Uziel and May Pascal, backed by Amazon Prime Video and MGM+

Two days back, the first teaser of the series was shared by the streaming giant, while disclosing the release date of the show.

“With no power comes no responsibility. “Spider-Noir” - a live-action series starring Nicolas Cage - arrives in Authentic Black & White and True-Hue Full Color May 27 on Prime”, read the caption.

Following the release of first look, Nicolas has set the internet ablaze as his old video resurfaces where he made a bold remark about Marvel Cinematic Universe, considering the fact that the role he is set to play is also a comic book character.

In a throwback video for 2023, interviewer says to Cage “that we need to get you back to MCU.”

To which, subtly responded saying, “I guess I’m not in the MCU am I? I don’t need to be in the MCU. I’m Nick Cage.”

Fans React to Nicolas Cage’s viral video:

Internet has mixed reactions to his comment about Marvel.

Cage’s fans believe that the actor has so much aura that is uncontrollable for the MCU to handle.

One of them wrote, “He is literally his own cinematic universe. The man has played a vampire, a sorcerer, and himself in a movie about saving himself. You really think marvel can contain that aura? Respectfully.”

Meanwhile, there are some that are pointing if he forgot that he played the Ghost Rider in Marvel.

"I don't need to be in the MCU, I'm Nic Cage," but when the role of Ghost Rider comes calling with an offer of $20 million, then I'm Ghost Rider."