Kate Cassidy pays heartfelt Valentine's tribute to Liam Payne

The pair had been together for two years before he passed away.

February 15, 2026

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy has nothing but all love for the late singer as she marked Valentine's Day in a post shared to Instagram on Saturday. 

The One Direction star died at the age of 31 in October, 2024 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. 

Kate, 26, has posted a sweet polaroid of the pair of them enjoying a night together to Instagram.

Alongside the post, the blonde wrote: 'Happy Valentine's Day to my best friend from afar.'

Last year Kate broke down in tears and said that her future boyfriends would have to accept that she’ll ‘always love’ Liam.

Earlier this month she was moved to tears last week as she admitted that any future boyfriends will have to accept that she'll 'always love' the singer.

In a TikTok video, Kate said: 'I want to make something clear. Whoever I end up with in my future will have to accept the fact I will always love Liam.

'I will always talk about Liam I will always laugh about Liam, I will always cry about Liam.'

Kate continued: 'Let me tell you something, Liam Payne was my boyfriend. He wasn’t just this famous figure to me.

