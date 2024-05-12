 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal titles

Prince Harry joined Meghan Markle in Nigeria following his trip to Britain for Invictus Games event

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of cashing in on the Royal Family name and the royal titles as the couple continued their Nigeria tour.

Speaking to the GB News, Royal expert Kinsey Schofield claimed Prince Harry is ‘untrustworthy,’ adding that the Duke will not reconcile with his father King Charles until he has "matured".

The royal commentator went on saying Harry’s delusions of grandeur are reckless, and he remains a ‘liability to the future of the monarchy. He still has some growing up to do."

On Meghan and Harry’s Nigeria visit, Kinsey said they are "still cashing in on the Royal Family name and titles".

She further said: "I think in general, yes, the objective of this trip is to appear like they are still on the level of the real working royals.

"They've become a joke in the States specifically, but also in the UK, and they need to improve their image for the Sussex brand as a whole."

The growing rift between Prince Harry and the Firm is "devastating to watch unfold", Kinsey Schofield continued.

