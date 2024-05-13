Prince Harry rejected King Charles to arrange own lodging in UK

Prince Harry was asked to live in Royal residences during UK visit

Prince Harry reportedly denied King Charles offer to stay in one of the Royal lodges upon recent trip tot he UK.



Sources reveal that the Duke of Sussex preferred to stay at a hotel despite his father wanting him to stay at a residence owned by the state, says Mirror.

This comes as King Charles refused to meet Prince Harry due to his business schedule.

“It’s all very sad,” said a friend of Charles. “While it is true that the King is understandably wary about meeting with Harry, given the publicity circus that seems to surround all such visits, he did of course agree to see his son at the most vulnerable moment of his illness [in February], and at very short notice.

They added: “While he was hardly going to roll out the red carpet the moment this Invictus trip was announced, with doctors advising him to focus on his treatment and recovery, the idea that he refused to find space in his diary … well, let’s say recollections may vary once again.”