Princess Beatrice is King Charles 'real asset' in Kate Middleton's absence?

King Charles is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he is looking to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

King Charles makes major decision related to Princess Beatrice in Kate Middleton's absence

King Charles has made a big decision related to his niece Princess Beatrice as his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter is expected to play a more prominent public role for the royal family this summer during the state visit of Japanese Emperor.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako will pay a state visit to Britain in late June as guests of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, Buckingham Palace said last month.

The publication, citing an insider, reported King Charles wants the cast list for such events to include Princess Beatrice as well as occasionally her sister, Princess Eugenie.

Another source told the Daily Mail, “Charles is very aware that his slimmed-down monarchy is getting positively skeletal. He is heavily reliant on Anne and the Edinburghs.”

The monarch is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he is looking to Beatrice and Eugenie, the source said and added, “He thinks that they've grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset. Charles is listening to his public.”