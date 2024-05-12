 

Princess Beatrice is King Charles 'real asset' in Kate Middleton's absence?

King Charles is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he is looking to Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

King Charles makes major decision related to Princess Beatrice in Kate Middleton's absence

King Charles has made a big decision related to his niece Princess Beatrice as his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter is expected to play a more prominent public role for the royal family this summer during the state visit of Japanese Emperor.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako will pay a state visit to Britain in late June as guests of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, Buckingham Palace said last month.

The publication, citing an insider, reported King Charles wants the cast list for such events to include Princess Beatrice as well as occasionally her sister, Princess Eugenie.

Another source told the Daily Mail, “Charles is very aware that his slimmed-down monarchy is getting positively skeletal. He is heavily reliant on Anne and the Edinburghs.”

The monarch is looking to bring in some fresh blood and he is looking to Beatrice and Eugenie, the source said and added, “He thinks that they've grown into very sensible, lovely women who he thinks could be a real asset. Charles is listening to his public.”

More From Entertainment

Prince Willaim needs to stop asking so much of Princess Anne video

Prince Willaim needs to stop asking so much of Princess Anne
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of cashing in on royal titles
Tom Brady pays tribute to 'powerful moms' of his life

Tom Brady pays tribute to 'powerful moms' of his life
Tiffany Haddish reveals if ex Common is mentioned in her memoir 'I Curse You With Joy'

Tiffany Haddish reveals if ex Common is mentioned in her memoir 'I Curse You With Joy'
Kanye West rethinks bold project after close aide opposition?

Kanye West rethinks bold project after close aide opposition?
King Charles finally reacts to Prince Harry's claims

King Charles finally reacts to Prince Harry's claims
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to mend rift with The Firm during Nigeria trip video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry advised to mend rift with The Firm during Nigeria trip
Meghan Markle's tactic to 'avoid the Royal Family' laid bare video

Meghan Markle's tactic to 'avoid the Royal Family' laid bare
Drake story on Instagram signals he will fight on?

Drake story on Instagram signals he will fight on?
Prince William warned he can't keep taking on Kate Middleton's workload for long video

Prince William warned he can't keep taking on Kate Middleton's workload for long
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions as they stand for 'God Save The King' anthem video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle spark reactions as they stand for 'God Save The King' anthem
Why Jennifer Garner, John Miller are now ‘comfortable going out in public' video

Why Jennifer Garner, John Miller are now ‘comfortable going out in public'