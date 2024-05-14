 

Chris Hemsworth causes stir at Met Gala by defying the protocol

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Chris Hemsworth has just openly admitted to breaking the Met Gala's strict no-phone policy. 

The Thor star reflected on his Met Gala debut at Metropolitan Museum of Art, describing it as 'a really fun night.'

"Selfies everywhere. A lot of selfies in my phone. Like, 'When did I take that? Let's delete that one," he was quoted while speaking to E! News.

In addition to his rule-breaking antics, Hemsworth also stood out as one of the co-hosts alongside Anna Wintour at fashion's biggest event including Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lopez.

Dressed to complement the gala's 'The Garden of Time' theme, Chris and Elsa stunned in coordinated Tom Ford ensembles. 

Hemsworth donned a sleek three-piece cream suit, while his wife Elsa Pataky opted for a resplendent golden gown.

Elsa completed her attire with a bubble ponytail adorned with a golden tiara and bangles.

The couple are parents to daughter India, 11, and 9-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha. 

