‘Baby Reindeer' star Richard Gadd opens up on ‘hardest' part of making the show

Baby Reindeer writer and actor Richard Gadd opened up about the hardest part of shooting the series based on his real life experiences.

Netflix’s Baby Reindeer is based on Gadd’s own experience of being stalked by an older woman. The show topped Netflix’s charts and has left an impression on audiences with Gadd writing and starring in the show himself.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gadd was asked what was the hardest day on set. He confessed it was the hardest to recreate the abuse he had suffered in real-life.

The Perrier Award winner said: “The Darrien stuff. It was really difficult going back there. I remember going to set for the diary days, the sexual assault days, and we sandwiched them together so it wasn’t so spread out. I think it was the right thing to do, so that it would only be two or three days where we had to stay in that zone.”

“On the way to set those days, I would be hoping for a major traffic jam or something so I could just have another beat to prepare and wrap my head around it to think,” he admitted.

“The actor who plays Darrien, Tom Goodman-Hill, what a legend. I felt really safe with him, really comfortable. It’s weird to shoot a scene that you know have to shoot but don’t really want to. He was such a pro, such a good actor that he made it so much easier,” he added.