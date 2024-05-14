 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle land in hot water in US

King Charles has allegedly also snubbed Prince Harry as the monarch refused to meet his younger son in UK

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have dealt another major blow in US following King Charles snub to the Duke in Britain.

According to reports, Meghan and Harry's Archewell foundation has been ordered to stop fundraising by California's top lawyer.

The Daily Express UK reported that in the letter, California attorney general Rob Bonta branded Meghan and Harry’s charity "deliquent" and ordered an immediate stop to its fundraising activities.

The letter states that Archewell charity has allowed its registration fees to lapse since early May.

“An organisation that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds”, the note adds.

It further says, “The organisation may also be subject to penalties, and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

The fresh major blow for Meghan and Harry has been exposed after King Charles snubbed the Duke as the monarch refused to meet his younger son in UK.

