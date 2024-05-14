Princess Diana's family takes sides amid Harry and William's feud

Princess Diana’s family chooses sides amid years-long rift between Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Diana’s family members have made it clear who they support amid ongoing years-long rift between Prince Harry and Prince William.



After the late Princess’ brother, Earl Spencer, and her sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, attended the Invictus Games service, it was evident that their loyalties lie with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, noted a royal expert.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said that the show of solidarity by Diana’s family "speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie.”

"Harry may have cut a lonely figure at St Pauls, but he did have one other family supporting him – his mother's family. Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes was there as well as her brother, Earl Spencer,” he added.

He went on to note how the Spencer family have “always felt uncomfortable” with the Royal family since the tragic demise of the former Princess of Wales.

“Earl Spencer, Diana's brother, was openly critical of the way the Royal Family treated his sister and of course that criticism largely centred on Prince Charles (as he then was),” he said.

Even though it’s been more than two decades since Diana’s tragic car accident, there is "still a lot of bitterness” in Spencers’ hearts for Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

Hence, their decision to support Harry over William was “significant,” the expert noted. "The fact that the Spencers were out in force for Harry on this visit speaks volumes about where their loyalties lie.”

“Like Harry, the Spencers still see the Royal Family, to some extent, as the enemy,” Quinn said.

“If anyone is taking sides, the Spencers will always take sides with Harry simply because they feel he was hard done by and Harry hugely appreciates their support."