 

David, Victoria Beckham 'surprised' their marriage didn't break

David and Victoria Beckham will be marking their silver wedding anniversary in July

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

David and Victoria Beckham are themselves surprised at how they’ve stuck through together all these years.

The former football legend recently shared that after he and his wife were done watching the Netflix documentary Beckham, they wondered how they have survived 27 years together, given all that they have been through.

He shared that they became “emotional”watching the docuseries.

“That's one of the things we both, me and Victoria, probably both get emotional about, and after watching the documentary after everything was over and we watched it finally, that's the one thing that we looked at each other and was like, ‘I don't know how we got through the last 27 years, but we did and we have an amazing family, amazing business and we're happy,’” he said, according to Daily Mail.

David added that despite all the “ups and downs” in his life, he is grateful they are still happy as they approach their silver wedding anniversary in July.

“And yeah, of course, when you're with someone for that amount of time, of course you have your ups and downs, everybody knows that and at the end of the day we were lucky because we had each other at those moments,” he added.

The former England captain continued, “You know, she was a Spice Girl, I was playing for Manchester United, and even when we were going through the difficult times, we actually had each other to feed off and that was the best part.”

