 

King Charles reposes complete trust in Prince William for major future role

King Charles also praised his son Prince William as a 'very good pilot indeed'

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

King Charles has reposed complete trust in his elder son Prince William for major future role after handing over new title to him.

On Monday, at the Army Aviation Centre in Middle Wallop, the King officially handed over the role of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps - the combat aviation arm of the British Army - to The Prince of Wales.

The monarch presented William with the title of Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps, a position the King held for 32 years, in front of an Apache helicopter, and watched by service personnel at the Army Flying Museum in southern England.

At the handover ceremony, King Charles praised William as a "very good pilot indeed".

King Charles says, “All I can say is that having had the pleasure of knowing you for so long, I do hope you’ll go from strength to strength in the future with the Prince of Wales as your new Colonel-in-Chief.”

He continued, “The great thing is he’s a very good pilot indeed, so that’s encouraging. So look after yourselves, and I can’t tell you how proud it has made me to have been involved with you all this time.”

