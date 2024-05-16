Meghan Markle ‘colourful life' out in open with new documentary?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle past would be revealed in new documentary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s life in the UK is set to be targeted in a new documentary.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently made a very successful visit to Nigeria, will now be dragged about their past in a fresh new show for German audiences.

A source told OK! Magazine: "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don’t necessarily want in the public domain. It’s no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don’t know."

This comes as Prince Harry declared Nigerians his in-laws during a special speech in the country.

During the appearance, the Duke of Sussex said: "I'll skip the protocol because at this point we're all family. Thank you for welcoming my wife and myself to Nigeria." He said this was the pair's "first visit" but "certainly" it would not be their last.

Harry added: "Thank you for the naming ceremony. I don't know how I got dragged into that as well, but to be able to witness it as well next to my wife, it means a huge amount to both of us but especially her, so thank you for that."