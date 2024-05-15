 

Sophie Turner talks about Joe Jonas divorce for the first time ever

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their divorce in September 2023

Sophie Turner has finally broken her silence on divorce with Joe Jonas.

The celebrity couple announced their divorce in September 2023, after four years of marriage, in a statement to PEOPLE, reading, “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Now, in a new interview with Vogue, the Game of Thrones alum shared that during her early divorce divorce days, “she didn't know if she would make it.”

“I mean, those were the worst few days of my life. There were some days that I didn’t know if I was going to make it. I would call my lawyer saying, ‘I can’t do this. I just can’t.’ I was just never strong enough to stand up for myself.” Sophie shared.

She added, “And then, finally, after two weeks of me being in a rut, she reminded me that it was my children I was fighting for. Once anyone says to me, ‘Do it for your kids,’ I’m doing it. I wouldn’t do it for myself, but I’ll find the strength for them.”

Sophie further admitted that she “tortures” herself over every move she makes as a mother as she said, “Mom guilt is so real.”

