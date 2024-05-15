Kanye West's latest venture might end Bianca Censori marriage: Insider

Kanye West is currently working on launching his own adult entertainment studio

Kanye West's latest venture might end Bianca Censori marriage: Insider

Bianca Censori is not a fan of Kanye West’s plans to launch his own adult entertainment studio.

The rapper, who is also a recovering porn addict, as per In Touch, intends to launch an X-rated studio with Stormy Daniels‘ ex Mike Moz.

A source now tells the outlet that the Australian architect is “freaking out” over Kanye’s idea because she is afraid he might insist her to star in explicit films.

“She’s freaking out, and with good reason. He’s been strutting her around and dressing her like she’s a porn star — and now she knows why!” an insider spilled.

They added, “Bianca went along with him parading her around like she was in some kind of freaky fashion show because she thought it could turn her into a star, but skin flicks are beyond the pale.”

Adult entertainment industry insider Kevin Blatt also predicted that Kanye’s new venture would put his marriage on the “crash course for divorce.”

“Kanye’s hell-bent on making Bianca his porn screen queen, but she wants no part of it. She’s already gotten all the notoriety she needs from him, and her friends say she’s ready to walk,” he added.