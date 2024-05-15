 

Kelly Clarkson's 'magic drug' for weight loss revealed

May 15, 2024

Kelly Clarkson recently shared details about her 'magic' weight loss.

Recently, the American TV personality opened up about her effective weight loss journey on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

She started the discussion by saying to Whoopi Goldberg, “Every time I run into you, you look younger! You're like Benjamin Button.”

Kelly also admitted, “It's like crazy every time you walk in!”

Whoopi said in response, “First of all, it's all the weight I've lost. I've lost almost two people. I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it's been really good for me.”

To this, Kelly dished, “Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to do that too because my blood work got so bad.”

She also added, "My doctor chased me for two years, and I was like, 'No, I'm afraid of it.' I already have thyroid problems.”

Nonetheless, she kept the secret to her weight loss under wraps and remarked, “Everybody thinks it's Ozempic, but it's not. It's something else.”

Now, as per the latest finding of Life & Style, the drug is “probably Liraglutide.”

An insider also revealed about the songstress, “She’s guarding the brand name because she knows it would cause even more interest and to avoid added attention to her,” and resigned from the chat. 

