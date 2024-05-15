 

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez marriage hits dead end: Insider

An insider claims that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are headed for a divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are once again facing marital woes marriage, according to an insider.

Sources privy to In Touch claimed that the Batman actor has “moved out” of their home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they claimed

The tip comes after the couple went MIA as Ben did not attend the Met Gala with his wife on May 6, despite her important position as co-chair of the event.

While he said that he ditched Jennifer's big night because he was busy filming The Accountant 2, In Touch’s source says he skipped the event because he “called it quits” on his marriage to the pop star.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the insider added further.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship timeline

The couple first started dating in the early 2000s and were just days away from getting married when they called off their 2003 wedding. 

However, Ben and JLo stayed together until January 2004 before ending the relationship. 

The two reconciled in 2021 and finally got married in July 2022.

