 

Rose Hanbury surprises Kate Middleton as she is back in royal family fold

Sarah Rose Hanbury was pictured alongside Queen Camilla at the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Lady Rose Hanbury is seemingly back in the royal family fold as she was spotted for the first time after she rejected alleged affair with Prince William following Kate Middleton’s abdominal surgery.

According to a report by Us Weekly, Sarah Rose Hanbury was pictured alongside Queen Camilla at the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials, taking place at Badminton House in England on Sunday, May 12.

The former British model was spotted talking to Queen Camilla as well as famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury.

She opted for a cyan blue trouser suit and pale blue shirt, matching the queen, who was wearing a blue dress as well.

The Hello magazine reported that Rose greeted Queen Camilla with a curtsey.

Earlier, Hanbury, through her lawyers, had dismissed the affair rumours with William.

Hanbury says through her lawyers "the rumours are completely false."

Rumours had flooded the social media again that the future king was having an affair with Rose Hanbury after Stephen Colbert waded into 'Katespiracy.'

Prince William and Lady Rose Hanbury's alleged affair rumours had started back in 2019 amid reports the Prince of Wales cheated on Kate Middleton.

Rose Hanbury has made headlines again as Kate Middleton is undergoing cancer treatment, seemingly surprising the future queen.

