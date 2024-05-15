Zayn Malik talks love life after dating app dabble

Zayn Malik opened up about his current perspective on love and relationships recently, after a series of romantic endeavours that failed to stand the test of time.



"I'm really content and happy with being single for the first time in my life," he disclosed in a recent Nylon profile published on Tuesday.

The Love Like This singer confessed to exploring multiple avenues in search of companionship recently, but ended up getting banned for allegedly 'catfishing.'

"It's not been too successful for me, I'll be honest," Zayn added. "Everyone accused me of catfishing. They're like, ‘What are you using Zayn Malik's pictures for?' I've been kicked off once or twice," he said.

However, the dating apps fiasco have led him to a place of contentment and introspection.

“I lived a very chill life in Bradford. I never really had a girlfriend. My parents were kind of old-school, so I never brought a girlfriend home or anything,” he says.

“When I got the chance to do that, I jumped straight in, two feet first, and was like, ‘I'm going to have a girlfriend, and she’s going to live with me. This makes me a grown man,’” Zayn added as he established that he no longer seeks companionship for the same reasons that were appealing at some point.

Zayn, 31, who now embraces his role as a father on his Pennsylvania farm, declared that his focus has shifted to setting a positive example for his daughter. "Since I've had my daughter, the main thing in my mind is trying to be a good example to her," Zayn said on a June episode of Call Her Daddy.

"I want her to be able to look at me and be like, 'My dad's doing this,'" he added.

Zayn also delved deeper into his past relationships. From a long-term commitment to an engagement with Perrie, to his subsequent journey with Gigi and parenthood, Zayn recognised the importance of self-awareness.

'From 17 to 21, I was in a relationship,' he reminisces, acknowledging his naivety at the time.

"I didn't know anything about anything at that point. I thought I did, because I was 21. I was legally allowed to do everything, but I didn't know s***."

"From 21 to 27, I was with Gi, and we had a kid, and I didn't really take much time to get to know myself," Zayn added to conclude that he isn't eager to fall in love.