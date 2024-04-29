Meghan Markle out of her depth alone and sparks fears

Experts fear Meghan Markle is in for some danger with the way she’s been taking on her Hollywood centric projects.



A source weighed in on this possibility during one of their interviews with Express UK.

At the time the insider explained that Meghan Markle is rumored to be in discussion for a possible “commercial partnership” with the streaming giant, and this is for products which might be created as spinoffs from the upcoming shows.

Regarding this the source also explained “If Netflix agrees to any commercial deal, the likelihood is that they will want hands-on control and are more than likely to want one of their own people as CEO of American Riviera Orchard."

This sparked a reaction from finance expert Mr Mike Raia as well who offered the dangers of such a move and said, “The truth is that Meghan might be out of her depth alone at the helm of a burgeoning new company.”

Before concluding he also added, “It makes sense to turn to Netflix because she probably needs all the help she can get.”

