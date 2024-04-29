Princess Kate, Prince William likely to snub Harry during UK visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to snub Prince Harry's landmark Invictus Games event in the UK, it is claimed.



According to a report by the Daily Mail, 'No senior members of the Royal Family' will join Archie and Lilibet doting father at UK Invictus event as the Duke has confirmed his return to Britain apparently without Meghan Markle and their kids.

However, according to GB News, Prince Harry may look to meet with Prince William and Kate Middleton regardless of whether they do or do not attend the Invictus event as the future queen is undergoing cancer treatment.



Meanwhile, a royal expert told GB News, the royals may block Prince Harry from visiting Kate Middleton due to fears of "private information ending up in a book."

"So it would be dependent on Kensington Palace and the Prince and Princess of Wales if they want that to happen", royal expert Gareth Russell believes.