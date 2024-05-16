 

Britney Spears makes emotional confession for her family

Britney Spears took to her social media and penned a note for her 'beautiful' family

By
Web Desk

May 16, 2024

Britney Spears still has a soft spot for her family despite going through rough patches with them.

The Toxic crooner took to her Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture with her mom Lynne Spears and sister Jamie Lynn Spears’ daughters.

Admitting that she “misses her beautiful family,” Britney penned, “We all have issues with our family but dear God you can’t help how much you love them. I’m not in this picture but I sure as hell feel like I am.”

The snap featured Lynne eating at a small kid’s table alongside Jamie’s kids Maddie, Ivey Joan and other family members.

“On a side note … If you know me, I’ve always ended up at this kids (sic) table at every function I’ve ever been to !!!” she added.

Britney further continued, “Anyways … I’m posting this pic because my family is absolutely beautiful and I miss them … I wanted to share this pic because although I’m not in it … I sure as hell felt as though I was !!!”

