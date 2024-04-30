Jason Kelce joins big broadcaster for post-NFL career: reports

Will former Philadelphia Eagles star continue to co-host 'New Heights' podcast with brother?

Ex-NFL star Jason Kelce reportedly joins ESPN. — Reuters/File

Former Philadelphia center Jason Kelce has reportedly joined sports broadcaster ESPN to kick off his post-National Football League (NFL) career, ESPN reported citing information from The Athletic.

Kelce, 36, who retired from the NFL after a 13-year career, is expected to sign a deal with ESPN to start his career in broadcasting with the channel's "Monday Night Countdown."

However, ESPN has yet to officially announce the hiring.

Kelce, who has been praised for his broadcasting skills, participated in last year's NFL Broadcasting and Media Workshop, previously known as the Broadcast Bootcamp.

He also appeared on numerous NFL broadcasts, including a stint with Amazon's "Thursday Night Football" during an off week in 2023.

"This is all new territory for me," Kelce said at the time. "I have even more respect for it now. It's very hard to do something live, reactive of stimulus that just happened and having something clever and meaningful to say."

Nevertheless, Kelce is expected to continue his "New Heights" podcast which he co-hosts with his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.