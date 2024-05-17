 

Meghan Markle 'desperate' to 'start fresh' as mistakes come to surface

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about their new documentary

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Meghan Markle 'desperate' to 'start fresh' as mistakes come to surface

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about an upcoming documentary directed towards them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are elated after their successful trip to Nigeria, are bombarded with a fresh new of a German film that could delve deep into their past.

An insider told OK! magazine: "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain.

"It's no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know.

"It could also delve deeper into her fall-out with Kate and challenge the Sussex camp narrative that it was all Kate's fault.

"But Harry and Meghan are now desperate to leave everything in the past as they want to start afresh, and I think Harry will fear that their new happiness could be ruined if Meghan's past is investigated."

More From Entertainment

‘Peace loving' King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘grow'

‘Peace loving' King Charles wants Prince Harry to ‘grow'
Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert

Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert
Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'
Prince Harry looked 'downcast' in LA after King Charles denied meeting: Expert

Prince Harry looked 'downcast' in LA after King Charles denied meeting: Expert
Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood

Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood
Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'

Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'
Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle
Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce
Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?

Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?
Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs video

Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs
Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow video

Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow