Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about their new documentary

Meghan Markle 'desperate' to 'start fresh' as mistakes come to surface

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about an upcoming documentary directed towards them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are elated after their successful trip to Nigeria, are bombarded with a fresh new of a German film that could delve deep into their past.

An insider told OK! magazine: "There are many things that both of them, especially Meghan, don't necessarily want in the public domain.



"It's no secret that they both led colourful lives before they met each other, and while Harry has spoken about a lot of mistakes in his book, there are still things about Meghan we don't know.



"It could also delve deeper into her fall-out with Kate and challenge the Sussex camp narrative that it was all Kate's fault.

"But Harry and Meghan are now desperate to leave everything in the past as they want to start afresh, and I think Harry will fear that their new happiness could be ruined if Meghan's past is investigated."