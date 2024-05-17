 

Prince William opens up about major threat to future generations: 'act now'

Prince William delivered a speech at an event celebrating efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR)

May 17, 2024

Prince William has issued a strong warning and called for “urgent” action to combat antimicrobial resistance (AMR) which he said risked “jeopardising the wellbeing” of the future generations.

The future king delivered a speech at an event celebrating efforts to tackle antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

The event, held at the Royal Society in London, showcased the latest scientific and economic research into antimicrobial resistance, celebrated campaigns to raise awareness of the issue and formed part of a roadmap to a forthcoming high-level meeting on the subject at the United Nations General Assembly in September.

Prince William says, “Antimicrobial resistance threatens our health, our environment, our livelihoods and our future. Unless we act now and together, the ripple effects of drug resistance will be felt across generations, jeopardising the wellbeing of our children and our grandchildren.”

Prince William became patron of a new appeal to create The Fleming Centre in 2023.

Based at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, the development of the Centre is being led by Imperial College London and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, and will drive a worldwide movement to tackle AMR.

"Today’s conference on antimicrobial resistance is all about joining forces to address this urgent global health challenge. It’s so important to continue exchanging ideas, building partnerships, and taking action to confront AMR and protecting public health," Prince William added.

