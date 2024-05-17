King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan's future ‘faux-Royal' tours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently concluded their ‘faux-Royal’ tour to Nigeria

King Charles, Prince William desperate to stop Harry and Meghan’s future ‘faux-Royal’ tours

King Charles and Prince William are reportedly desperate to use any means to stop Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from touring other commonwealth countries after their Nigeria trip.



Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert and author Tom Quinn revealed that the monarch and the Prince of Wales were “furious” after the Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria got so much hype.

According to Quinn, the duo fear that Meghan Markle’s “rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal.”

“King Charles is in a terrible bind – he would love to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles, but fears this will look vindictive,” Quinn said.

“On the other hand, he has to find a way to put a stop to any future trips by Harry and Meghan to other commonwealth countries. That has now become his number one priority,” he added.

Quinn went on to add that Charles “will use back channels to try to block any further invitations to the wayward couple, but that will prove very difficult.”

“The ultimate fear for King Charles and William is that Meghan’s rebelliousness actually ends up making her more appealing than the understated members of official team royal.

“That’s why she always makes a point of holding Harry’s hand for the cameras, something she knows William and Kate would never do.”

Before concluding, the expert shared that following the success of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Nigeria trip, the Buckingham Palace will go to lengths to make sure no other Commonwealth countries invite Meghan and Harry to visit.