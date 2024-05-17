 

Jennifer Lopez's plan to save Ben Affleck marriage backfires

Jennifer Lopez reportedly forced Ben Affleck to get couple’s therapy

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Jennifer Lopez came up with a plan to save her marriage to Ben Affleck; however, the idea backfired and the couple grew further apart.

According to In Touch Weekly, JLo convinced the Accountant actor to get couple’s therapy but he only agreed half-heartedly because he “hates the whole humiliating process.”

The report claimed that while Affleck “believes in therapy, to a point,” he is never going to rely on the process to see if their marriage is working.

Affleck “is willing to be a good sport about participating with an open mind, even though he hates the whole humiliating process,” the source said.

“He’s never going to gauge the success of this marriage by what happens in the therapist’s office,” they added. “He also has a higher tolerance for conflict and having to fight to get his way than the average guy.”

The tipster claimed to have known the Hollywood stars for “more than ten years” and said that for Affleck and Lopez, “everything is a fight.”

“The only satisfaction he gets in life is overcoming when the odds are stacked against him,” the source further stated of Affleck.

