 

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry feels let down by King Charles after meeting refusal

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry feels humiliated by the recent public refusal from his father.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a trip to the UK this month to celebrate the 10 years of Invictus Games, was denied meeting King Charles due to the latter's 'full programme.'

Speaking about Harry's grievances, royal expert Tom Quinn said: “He was deeply shocked at his father’s blunt refusal to see him even for a moment,” he explained. “This time the rejection was particularly painful because it was so public – Harry may have issued a statement saying he completely understood why his father didn’t have time to see him, but everyone knows the real reason had nothing to do with busy schedules.” 

Speaking about his inability to set up meeting with the King, Harry last week released a statement through his representative.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry shared. 

“The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.

More From Entertainment

Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert

Meghan Markle ‘rebellion' towards King Charles makes her appealing: Expert
Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Ben Affleck leaves Brentwood home amid Jennifer Lopez split rumours

Prince Harry looked 'downcast' in LA after King Charles denied meeting: Expert

Prince Harry looked 'downcast' in LA after King Charles denied meeting: Expert
Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood

Cardi B gets candid about balancing work and motherhood
Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'

Meghan Markle 'pleasured' in being treated as 'great figure' in Nigeria: 'She was right'
Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle

Olivia Munn opens up on ‘scary' egg retrieval amid cancer battle
Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?

Shocking report exposes Kanye West dirty plans for Bianca Censori?
Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson on ‘dysfunctional family' issues after Brandon Blackstock divorce
Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs video

Meghan Markle striding away from Prince Harry and throwing signs
Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow video

Prince Harry ‘deeply shocked' after King Charles delivers major blow
Meghan Markle convinced THIS proves 'she was right all along' about The Firm video

Meghan Markle convinced THIS proves 'she was right all along' about The Firm
Cher's pals ‘beg her' to quit ‘obsessive plastic surgeries' amid Alexander

Cher's pals ‘beg her' to quit ‘obsessive plastic surgeries' amid Alexander "AE" Edwards romance