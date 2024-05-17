Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry feels let down by King Charles after meeting refusal

Prince Harry in 'pain,' knows King Charles refusal 'had nothing to do with schedules'

Prince Harry feels humiliated by the recent public refusal from his father.

The Duke of Sussex, who made a trip to the UK this month to celebrate the 10 years of Invictus Games, was denied meeting King Charles due to the latter's 'full programme.'

Speaking about Harry's grievances, royal expert Tom Quinn said: “He was deeply shocked at his father’s blunt refusal to see him even for a moment,” he explained. “This time the rejection was particularly painful because it was so public – Harry may have issued a statement saying he completely understood why his father didn’t have time to see him, but everyone knows the real reason had nothing to do with busy schedules.”



Speaking about his inability to set up meeting with the King, Harry last week released a statement through his representative.

“In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry shared.

“The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon," they added.