Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's feelings towards Kate Middleton's health woes exposed

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reaction to Kate Middleton’s calls for privacy have just been shared

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's feelings towards Kate Middleton's health woes exposed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton’s calls for privacy have just been brought to light.

Insight into all of this has been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider broke everything down during their most recent chat with Us Weekly.

During the course of it all, the source began by admitting that the Sussexes are being extra cautious with Kate Middleton’s need for privacy and peace during this time.

“The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don’t want to add stress to the situation,” the insider began by saying.

All in all “If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them,” they also added.

For those unversed, this is all in relation to Kate Middleton’s preventative cancer treatment, as well as reports that King Charles and Prince William may be apprehensive to allow the Sussexes near the Princess during such a vulnerable and stressful time in her life.