Kate Middleton dethrones Prince William

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry faced a major blow as Kate Middleton dethroned Prince William amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton dethrones Prince William amid cancer battle

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has dethroned Prince William as Britain’s favourite royal amid her cancer battle.



The poll result has been published by the Independent, per the GB News, recently.

As per the survey, Prince William was beaten by Kate Middleton as number one favourite royal by just one per cent.

The polling found that Kate, the mother-of-three, was the nation’s favourite with a favourability rating of 62 per cent.

The future king’s favourability rating was just one percent below to Kate Middleton at 61 percent.

The report further claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also featured in the poll and the California-based royal couple scored poorly among the British respondents.

The survey revealed Harry had a favourability rating of just 29 per cent, with his wife Meghan trailing just behind on 25 per cent.

The new survey result was disclosed after Kate Middleton on March 22 publicly revealed her cancer diagnosis.