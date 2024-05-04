Travis Kelce meets up with The Chainsmokers at duo's latest gig

Travis Kelce just had a meetup with The Chainsmokers on May 3, 2024, Friday.

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end, spend some time with The Chainsmokers in a supposed backstage area.

In Alex Pall’s Instagram Stories, Kelce sported a smolder as he posed for the picture at the duo’s Kentucky Derby gig in Louisville.

Source: Alex Pall Instagram Stories

Alongside Kelce, the man standing next to him appeared to be his friend and retired NBA star, Chandler Parsons, who could be seen staring into the distance.

In a previous photo posted by Pall on the social media platform, the Closer hit-maker shared a click of an airplane with the caption, "Kentucky Derbyyy, Here we come! SI party tonight."

The Grammy-winning duo were performing at the Ice House venue on the night as part of the Sports Illustrated Revel at the Races concert ahead of the big race to be held on May 4.

Travis Kelce was also photographed inside Ice House on Friday, May 3, laughing and interacting with other guests at the Revel at the Races concert.