Prince Harry, Meghan decide to be ‘super respectful' of Kate, Prince William

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to stay away from Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adamant on giving Prince William and Kate Middleton their space.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have openly expressed their concern as Kate is diagnosed with cancer, want to be respectful to the future Queen.

A source told Us Weekly: "The Duke and Duchess [of Sussex] want to be super respectful and don't want to add stress to the situation. If Will and Kate want their space, Meghan and Harry will give it to them."

After Kate opened up about her diagnosis back in March, the Sussexes issued a statement of concern.

They said: "We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace."

Prince William and Kate are parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey after a decade of dating. In September 2023, the husband and wife were bestowed that titles of Prince and Princess of Wales after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.