Meghan Markle lacks ‘sure touch' in dealing with her in-laws: Expert

The Duchess of Sussex, who tied the knot with Prince Harry back in 2018, does not like to go back to the UK for the sake of her peace of mind, it is reported.

Royal expert Tom Quinn reveals: "Meghan doesn't have a sure touch at all when it comes to dealing with her husband's family.”

He adds: "She worries hugely about her image, but doesn't see how much her image would be improved if she were to come to the UK and announce that family disagreements should be forgotten when one's relatives are seriously ill.

"In other words, it would look really good for Meghan's image if she showed herself to be the bigger person, but she is so bitter and angry still that even the life-threatening illness affecting both her sister-in-law and her father-in-law is not enough for her to put the past behind her,” the expert notes.

"By not coming back in the face of these family disasters, Meghan is definitely signalling that she will never come back,” Quinn claims.