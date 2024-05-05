Meghan Markle does not have ‘time' for Prince Harry as he jets off to UK

Meghan Markle has subtly shown her stance as Harry travels abroad

Meghan Markle latest behaviour towards Prince Harry and the Royal Family has spoken volumes, one expert notes.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has denied coming to the UK as Harry prepares to make a visit next week, has shown her stance for upcoming months to come.

Speaking to The Express, a source reveals: "Her conspicuous absence from all his recent trips has been noted. This time she will be missing a key event in Harry’s Invictus diary as well as the opportunity to offer support to her father-in-law."

The aide added: "It strikes me as odd that she doesn’t have time to come to England where, however she feels about them, she does have family. But she does have time to join Harry in Africa. I think that speaks volumes."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.