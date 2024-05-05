Eva Mendes pays sweet tribute to Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling tied the knot secretly in 2016

Eva Mendes pays sweet tribute to Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes showed support for her beau Ryan Gosling’s latest film, The Fall Guy in a special tribute.



The 50-year-old actress took to Instagram on Saturday, May 4, and shared a sweet collage photo of her with Ryan’s photo from his recent project.

In the side-by-side picture, Mendes donned a gold outfit that complimented Ryan’s costume in the character of the stuntman from his movie, The Fall Guy, which released on May 5, 2024.

“Do you believe in happy endings?” she wrote in the caption. “Aliana & Space Cowboy together at last. If you know, you know…. @thefallguymovie.”

For those unversed, The Fall Guy starring Ryan and Emily Blunt is an action-comedy based on the story of Hollywood's stuntman Colt Seavers (played by Ryan), who met his ex-girlfriend Jody Moreno (played by Emily), to help her pull off filming a blockbuster sci-fi Western. The story takes turns when the film star goes missing.

Moreover, the 2 Fast 2 Furious actress's post came days after Gosling showed support to his wife by wearing a T-shirt with the name of Mendes's upcoming children's book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries.

Mendes's first children’s picture book, Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries, is all set to be released on September 17.