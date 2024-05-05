 

Gypsy Rose Blanchard makes new move amid Ryan Anderson divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently confirmed rekindled romance with former beau Ken Urker

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard makes new move amid Ryan Anderson divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seemingly not planning to return to her husband, Ryan Anderson anymore.

She has reportedly taken a new move in her marriage with Ryan and decided to return his ‘family heirloom,’ a ring now that they are parting ways.

As per the findings of TMZ, Gypsy “felt it was the right thing to give back the ring, as it was a family heirloom given to Ryan by his mom.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 32-year-old felon recently confirmed her rekindled relationship with former beau Ken Urker after filing for divorce from husband, Ryan Anderson.

During a former chat with the outlet, Gypsy spoke of her and Ken, who reportedly got matching tattoos, "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning.”

She went on to mention, "We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future," after which she signed off from the chat.  

