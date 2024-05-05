Gypsy Rose Blanchard makes new move amid Ryan Anderson divorce

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently confirmed rekindled romance with former beau Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is seemingly not planning to return to her husband, Ryan Anderson anymore.

She has reportedly taken a new move in her marriage with Ryan and decided to return his ‘family heirloom,’ a ring now that they are parting ways.

As per the findings of TMZ, Gypsy “felt it was the right thing to give back the ring, as it was a family heirloom given to Ryan by his mom.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the 32-year-old felon recently confirmed her rekindled relationship with former beau Ken Urker after filing for divorce from husband, Ryan Anderson.

During a former chat with the outlet, Gypsy spoke of her and Ken, who reportedly got matching tattoos, "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning.”

She went on to mention, "We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future," after which she signed off from the chat.