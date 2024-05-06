Royal Family ‘cutting off nose' over Prince Harry's Invictus Games

The British Royal Family’s lack of support for Prince Harry’s Invictus Games has been shameful for the latter.

The Duke of Sussex, who has reportedly invited his family for the 10th anniversary of the Games in UK next week, has received no response from the Royals.

A source told The Daily Beast: "Charles has made it quite clear he is ready to be friendly and supportive to Harry in his capacity as a private person, as his dad, but he is not going to throw the weight of the institution behind Invictus again.”

She adds: “This all seems very logical inside the Palace bubble, but the trouble is that people who don't particularly care about such things, who are dimly aware that the royals spend their days visiting community centres and opening supermarkets, are going to wonder why they are boycotting this terrific charity that is headed by the king's son.”

"Many of us think this is a classic example of the royals cutting off their nose to spite their face, because Invictus is clearly exactly the kind of organisation the royal family should be supporting.”

The insider continued: “If a bridge is ever going to be built [between Harry and the royals], Invictus is the bridgehead to build it from, and they should get on and do it."