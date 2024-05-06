 

Prince Harry's major difficulty with King Charles exposed

Experts believe Prince Harry is facing a massive difficulty when it comes to the Firm, and its going to make building bridges difficult reportedly

By
Web Desk

May 06, 2024

Experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry is facing a dire situation and even bigger bind.

Royal commentator and expert Richard Fitzwilliams issed all these sentiments regarding the Duke of Sussex.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with the Mail Online.

During that chat he addressed the prince’s blatant issues with the Firm.

According to Mr Fitzwilliams the royal is in a bit of a bind because “The difficulty they now have is that they have to be trusted if they are going to build, or rebuild bridges, because I don't think members of the royal family will trust the Sussexes.”

This comes despite the fact that the expert believes, “The King has made clear his door is always open and obviously Harry is going to see quite a lot of him over the weeks and months ahead.”

“When there is serious illness you have a situation where privately, quitely, which isn't the way the Sussexes do things normally, you have to have a meeting of minds.”

