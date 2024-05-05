 

Kim Kardashian channeling Kanye West, Bianca Censori fashion?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly inspired by Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori's latest fashion statements

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Photo: Kim Kardashian channeling Kanye West, Bianca Censori fashion?

Kim Kardashian is seemingly inspired by her former husband, Kanye West's latest fashion. 

As fans will know, previously it was reported that the beauty mogul has “unresolved matters” with the controversial rapper and her former husband Kanye West as she was reported to be copying his Aussie muse, Bianca Censori.

Now, according to a body language expert Judi James, Kim is seemingly taking inspiration from the father of her four kids as well.

Analysing the TV personality's latest outerwear, Judi told The Mirror, "It’s telling that when she is in an ‘off duty’ mode that Kim’s wardrobe choices resemble the kind of look that her ex-husband Kanye is known for.”

She also noted, “Especially since some of her more revealing, professional looks have been similar to the point of near-identical to styles worn by Kanye’s current wife Bianca.”

"In her role as loving mom here she is, like Kanye tends to be, enveloped in black baggy, too-large clothing, with her face virtually covered by a huge pair of wrap-around shades," Judi said and moved on to another topic. 

