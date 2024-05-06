Prince William looking of King Charles cancer ‘balance': ‘Loves his work'

Prince William wants King Charles to take steadily amid cancer recovery

Prince William is worried about King Charles’ work schedule amid recovery from cancer.



The Prince of Wales is concerned as his father is pacing a fast track route to public duties comeback after a small hiatus.

A source close to William said: “He wants to make sure his father is balancing his recovery. He knows his dad loves work, but he does worry about him.”

Earlier in an interview, Princess Anne’s son-in-law, Peter Philips, also admitted that His Majesty is struggling from sitting idle at home.

“I think, ultimately, he’s hugely frustrated. He’s frustrated that he can’t get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do,” Phillips told Sky News Australia in an interview.

He continued: “But he is very pragmatic [and] he understands that there’s a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself.”