‘Determined' King Charles won't let cancer slow him down, reveals pal

King Charles returned to public-facing duties last month almost two months after cancer diagnosis

King Charles reportedly penned a letter to one of his friends, opening up to them about his health struggles amid cancer battle.



According to The Times, a close pal of the monarch has revealed what he is feeling while fighting the potentially life threatening condition.

They said Charles, who returned to public-facing duties last week almost two months after cancer diagnosis, is determined to not let the disease slow him down.

However, the friend said the King feels “frustrated” like a “b****y caged lion,” wanting to be free and active again.

“I hear determination that he doesn’t want to let it slow him down, a pragmatic acceptance of the changes that have had to be made to his programme, and an absolute desire to get back to full speed,” the friend said.

Following Charles appearance at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London, Queen Camilla revealed that Charles was “thrilled” to return to public-facing duties.

During an event at the Buckingham Palace, the Queen Consort added that she’s “been trying to hold him back” but he is eager to get back to normal life.