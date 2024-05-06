 

Kate Middleton health update: Royal fans receive exciting news regarding her treatment

Kate Middleton's top priority amid her cancer battle has been ensuring that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis feel safe and secure

May 06, 2024

Royal fans are over the moon after the insiders shared major update on Kate Middleton’s health amid her cancer battle.

The In Touch Weekly, per the Business Times, cited sources as claiming that Kate Middleton, who was also diagnosed with cancer in March, is said to be nearing the end of her treatment and responding positively.

The insiders further said Kate Middleton’s top priority amid her cancer battle has been ensuring that her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - feel safe and secure.

The fresh claims came amid reports Kate Middleton ‘may be keen to attend events as and when she feels able to’ as she continues her recovery from cancer.

Insiders recently told the Telegraph that King Charles decision to return to official duties would have eased the pressure from his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton, who may be keen to attend a number of events over the summer.

